What's the story Xiaomi has unveiled its newest flagship phone, the 14 Ultra, right before the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The device has a LEICA-engineered camera system, featuring a Sony LYT-900 1-inch mobile camera sensor and four AI imaging models for enhanced photography. It also features all the top-tier hardware one would expect from an Android flagship in 2024. In addition, the 14 Ultra supports two-way satellite calling and texting, now with 60% faster satellite locking and 29% faster satellite connection, per Xiaomi.

Camera prowess

Enhanced shooting capabilities and AI models

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra's main variable aperture is quicker at up to f/1.63, giving it an advantage over OPPO's Find X7 Ultra. It also features a new Xiaomi AISP neural chip, which in the company's lingo is the "world's first AI large-model computational platform for photography." This chip uses four large models—FusionLM, ToneLM, ColorLM, and PortraitLM—to refine results, especially with digital zoom at 30x or more.

Under the hood

Xiaomi 14 Ultra uses a silicon carbon cell battery

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra employs a silicon carbon cell battery to fit 5,300mAh of power into a compact space, offering 17% more endurance than its predecessor. It supports 90W wired and 80W wireless fast-charging. The device has a "Dragon Armor" structure made of a unique "6M42" aluminum alloy mid-frame that provides double the bending resistance and is 8% stronger than the iPhone 15 Pro's titanium frame. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and runs Android 14-based HyperOS.

Other specs

Display and pricing details

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen shielded by "Dragon Crystal" glass with 10x more drop resistance. The handset is currently up for pre-booking in China. It comes in vegan leather or blue "Dragon Crystal" ceramic options starting at CNY 6,499 (nearly Rs. 75,000). A titanium version with dark gray vegan leather costs an additional CNY 1,000, and will be available from March 12. The global launch is expected to be announced at MWC next week.