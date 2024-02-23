The smart tracker is available for purchase via Samsung's official website

Samsung Galaxy Fit3 fitness tracker launched at Rs. 5,000

What's the story Samsung has launched the Galaxy Fit3, a fitness tracker designed to bring advanced health monitoring to people who don't quite like smartwatches. The wearable has a lightweight aluminum body and customizable bands. With a 1.6-inch AMOLED display, it provides 45% more screen area than the previous model. The Galaxy Fit3 is up for grabs at Rs. 4,999 and includes a limited-time cashback offer of Rs. 500. Buyers can choose from Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold color options.

The Galaxy Fit3 offers safety features like Fall Detection and Emergency SOS. The device works across the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem for added convenience and boasts an extended battery life of up to 13 days. To ensure durability, it gets 5ATM water resistance and IP68-rated dust resistance. For processing and storing data, the wearable comes with 16MB of RAM and 256MB of storage. Bluetooth 5.3 provides seamless connectivity.

The Galaxy Fit3 can track over 100 workout types, monitor heart rate and stress levels, and provide advanced sleep monitoring tools like snoring detection and blood oxygen levels. The wearable also offers 'Personalized Sleep Coaching' for insights to enhance sleep quality.