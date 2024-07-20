In short Simplifying... In short Sonakshi Sinha and Iqbal Ratansi, who dated for seven years before tying the knot, share that their different faiths never came up in their relationship.

The couple, who met at a party and starred together in the film Double XL, believe in the importance of being good human beings above all.

Any controversy surrounding their interfaith marriage, they say, came from outside sources, not from within their bond.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal discusses interfaith marriage

'Faith never came in discussion': Sonakshi-Zaheer's secret to strong marriage

By Tanvi Gupta 10:01 am Jul 20, 202410:01 am

What's the story Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who tied the knot on June 23, have faced intense scrutiny over their interfaith marriage. Despite the internet's polarized opinions on their union, the couple has remained steadfast in their support for one another In a recent interview with ETimes, both Sinha and Iqbal emphasized that their respective faiths have never been a topic of contention in their relationship.

Cultural harmony

Sinha and Iqbal embrace each other's cultures

Talking to ETimes, Sinha expressed her excitement about embracing each other's cultures in their marriage. "But genuinely, we're not that very different from each other. Our core values are the same. Basically, our parents have taught us to be good human beings and believe in God, irrespective of whatever name you know him by." "The most important thing in life is to be a good person—that is the kind of values we have imbibed."

Sentiments

'Never have anything to do with religion...'

Iqbal echoed Sinha's sentiments, stating that while he could have "50,000 disagreements with Sona," none would ever be about religion. He recalled a conversation with "Salim uncle" (Salman Khan's father), who had shared similar views when he got married. Meanwhile, Sinha added, "In the seven years that we were dating, the fact that we are from different faiths has never come up in a discussion." She noted that any controversy surrounding their interfaith wedding originated from external sources.

Love story

Sinha and Iqbal's enduring love story: A look

Interestingly, the couple dated for seven years before marrying on June 23—the same date they began dating. Both stars featured in the film Double XL (2022), co-produced by Huma Qureshi. Zaheer, the son of businessman Iqbal Ratansi and a close friend of Khan made his debut in the film Notebook (2019), starring alongside Pranutan Bahl. Sinha and Iqbal were introduced by Khan at a party, marking the beginning of their enduring love story.