Sonakshi Sinha talks about choosing author-backed roles

Sonakshi Sinha wishes to continue playing author-backed, dark roles

By Isha Sharma 11:13 am May 05, 202411:13 am

What's the story Sonakshi Sinha is garnering praise for her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recent OTT series, Heeramandi. In an interview with Mid-Day, she spoke about her mother's pride in seeing her become a Bhansali heroine and acknowledged the public's positive response. She also expressed how it has been a conscious choice to look for meaty, author-backed roles.

Career evolution

Sinha's deliberate shift toward challenging roles

Sinha's career has seen a significant evolution from her early days in popular masala films like Dabangg (2010), Rowdy Rathore (2012), and Action Jackson (2014). She traced this shift back to Akira (2016), which marked a turning point in her career, even though it did not do well commercially. Since then, Sinha has been selecting roles that challenge audience expectations and place her at the forefront, as seen in projects like Dahaad (2023), Double XL (2022), and Heeramandi.

Complex roles

Sinha's aspiration to portray complex characters

Sinha said, " It was liberating to shoulder a film, and it's the path I have taken after that. Today, I'm getting author-backed roles, whether it's Dahaad, Double XL, or Heeramandi." "I had my own challenging journey as there is a pressure to choose commercial entertainers. But I took the step at the right time in my career. The mainstream films I did before gave me the power to branch out on my own and do what I really wanted."

Future

She wants to essay 'dark characters'

Speaking about her dream roles, she said, "I love playing dark characters because they are so different from what I've been doing. It's nice to break away from positive roles and do the complete opposite. How long can you play the good daughter, good wife or sweet girlfriend? It's good to be bad sometimes." She is next working on a "contemporary, dark, and grungy thriller" directed by Karan Rawal.

The show

Know more about SLB's 'Heeramandi'

Heeramandi comprises a talented lineup, including Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement during the 1940s, Heeramandi delves into the lives of tawaifs (highly accomplished courtesans), residing in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. Bhansali and Mitakshara Kumar helm the directorial duties. It's Bhansali's foray into the OTT space and was released on Netflix.