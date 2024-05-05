Next Article

New trailer for 'The Acolyte' unveiled

'The Acolyte' honors 'Star Wars Day' with grand trailer release

By Tanvi Gupta 10:57 am May 05, 202410:57 am

What's the story Lucasfilm celebrated Star Wars Day, globally recognized as May the Fourth (May 4), by unveiling a new trailer for the highly-anticipated upcoming Disney+ series, The Acolyte. The series is an enigmatic thriller created by Leslye Headland and is set to premiere on June 4. The trailer provides a glimpse into the life of Mae, a character shrouded in mystery and portrayed by Amandla Stenberg.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Every May, fans around celebrate Star Wars Day—an unofficial but beloved commemoration of the iconic franchise created by filmmaker George Lucas. The tradition, born from the pun "May the Fourth be with you," derived from the famous catchphrase "May the Force be with you," has garnered global recognition since the franchise's inception in 1977. Over time, both Lucasfilm and Walt Disney have embraced the occasion, recognizing it as an annual homage to the "galaxy far, far away."

Plot unveiled

'The Acolyte' trailer reveals intriguing plot details

In the trailer, Mae (a former Padawan learner now known as a dangerous warrior) is seen embroiled in a murder investigation following the death of several Jedi. She confronts numerous Jedi until Master Sol, played by Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, declares his intention to bring her to justice. "She was my student. I trained her," he states in the trailer, adding, "Let me be the one to bring her in."

Twitter Post

Take a look at the full trailer here

Series timeline

'The Acolyte' set in the era before 'The Phantom Menace'

The Acolyte is set approximately 100 years before Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999), during a time when the Jedi Order was thriving and the Sith were largely considered myths. Vernestra Rwoh—a popular Jedi master from the High Republic novels—suggests that these events are "only a small part of a much larger plan." In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, Headland expressed her desire to tell an "underdog" story about the rise of the Sith.

Cast details

'The Acolyte' features a star-studded cast

The Acolyte boasts a stellar cast including Carrie-Anne Moss as Jedi master Indara and Charlie Barnett as Jedi knight Yord Fandar. Dafne Keen plays young Padawan Jecki Lon, while Manny Jacinto portrays smuggler Qimir. Jodie Turner-Smith is Mother Aniseya—the leader of a witch coven, and Joonas Suotamo—known for his role as Chewbacca in the Star Wars sequel trilogy—enacts a Wookiee Jedi named Kelnacca. The first two episodes are set to debut on June 4, with subsequent episodes following every week.