In short Simplifying... In short Amitabh Bachchan, the timeless superstar, once faced financial struggles due to the bankruptcy of his corporation, ABCL, which led him to beg for work.

Despite a film flop, he bounced back, recently achieving his biggest career hit with Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting his reunion with Rajinikanth in the upcoming film Vettaiyan, set to release on October 10. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Amitabh Bachchan's career struggles in the 1990s amid ABCL's bankruptcy

'Got script?': When Amitabh Bachchan begged for work amid bankruptcy

By Tanvi Gupta 12:58 pm Jul 12, 202412:58 pm

What's the story In the 1990s, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan faced a challenging period in his career. He was still transitioning from lead roles to supporting ones and was dealing with the fallout of his company, ABCL. The financial strain followed unpaid dues from a Miss World pageant organized by ABCL. Mehul Kumar, who collaborated with Bachchan on the film Mrityudaata in 1997, recalled how the superstar personally reached out to him during this period, seeking work opportunities.

Seeking opportunities

Time when Bachchan sought work from 'Mrityudaata' director

The conversation between Kumar and Bachchan took place at a party during the music launch of Rangeela. Kumar recalled on the Friday Talkies YouTube channel, "Amit ji met me and asked, 'Sir, aapke paas koi garma-garam hai?' I asked, 'For whom?' He replied, 'For me, who else?'" "He wasn't doing films at the time, and I told him that I had something for him."

Statement

'We completed the film in six months'

The filmmaker further revealed how Bachchan's team called him the next day "following up on his request." "We arranged a meeting, and I narrated the film to him. He liked it, and said that he was going to do it." Kumar continued, "We completed the film in six months. It was Amit Ji's comeback film, and I'm proud to have directed it. I also directed Raaj Kumar's comeback film." However, despite efforts, the film flopped at the box office.

Financial struggles

Bachchan's journey through ABCL bankruptcy

Bachchan's financial struggles during the bankruptcy of ABCL are well-documented. On the India Today Unforgettables stage in 2016, he shared his experience: "I had a huge financial failure in the corporation that I began. It went bankrupt and it bankrupted me." "You sit back and think 'What can I do?' and I said, 'You are an actor. Go back to acting.' So, that's what I did." This led him to approach Yash Chopra for work, resulting in the film Mohabbatein.

Current, upcoming projects

Meanwhile, a look at Bachchan's upcoming ventures

Navigating through ups and downs, Bachchan has emerged as a timeless superstar, still cherished at the age of 81. He continues to be revered as the most admired male star of his generation, recently achieving his biggest career hit with Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Up next, audiences eagerly anticipate his appearance in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, marking a reunion with Rajinikanth after 33 years since their collaboration in Mukul S Anand's Hum (1991). The film will be released on October 10.