By Shreya Mukherjee 05:11 pm Jun 29, 2024

What's the story Actor and producer Vidyut Jammwal recently disclosed the financial losses he incurred following the underperformance of his film Crakk at the box office. Released in February 2024, Crakk earned only ₹17 crore against a budget of ₹45 crore. In an interview with Zoom, Jammwal revealed that he lost "crores" due to the film's failure and chose an unconventional path to recovery by joining a French circus.

During his stint with the French circus, Jammwal spent 14 days among "elite human beings," including a contortionist who could stretch their bodies to extreme limits. He stated, "I'm the smallest person in that room when I'm in a circus like that." Upon returning to Mumbai, he found everything had calmed down and was able to devise a plan to recover his losses.

Jammwal became debt-free in three months

Just three months after Crakk's release, Jammwal managed to recover his losses and became debt-free. He shared, "When I came back, I sat down and thought, 'Okay, I've lost so many crores, now what do we do?' And I have to tell you, in three months, I'm debt-free. It's a miracle." When asked how he achieved this quick recovery, Jammwal simply stated that he "didn't stress about it" and executed a game plan.

'Crakk' available on OTT platform despite box office flop

Despite its poor box office performance, Crakk, directed by Aditya Datt and featuring Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson alongside Jammwal, was later made available on the OTT streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. This move followed Jammwal's second consecutive box office disappointment after his spy thriller IB17, which also underperformed with earnings of ₹29 crore against a budget of ₹40 crore.