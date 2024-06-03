Next Article

Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha return from Europe

By Isha Sharma 10:57 am Jun 03, 202410:57 am

What's the story Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter Raha have returned to Mumbai after attending the second pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Europe. The family was seen at the Kalina Airport, with a video capturing a tender moment of Raha kissing her father. Fans reacted positively to their return, with one commenting on the video, "Self-sufficient parents, nice to see them roaming without a troupe of nannies!"

Fashion

Family's airport attire and other guests at the wedding

At the airport, Kapoor was seen in a green sweatshirt, white shorts, and a cap while Bhatt sported an olive green ensemble with white sneakers. Raha, as always, looked adorable in her white dress. Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan, among several others, also partook in the lavish festivities. Khan was captured at the airport, too. Merchant and Ambani are set to get married on July 12 in Mumbai.

European extravaganza

Performers at the Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding celebrations

The four-day event, from May 29 to June 1, took place on a luxury cruise with 800 guests sailing from Italy to the South of France. Though the photos and videos from the event continue to be scarce (unlike the first pre-wedding function in March), Guru Randhawa, Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Pitbull, and Andrea Bocelli, among others, were captured performing at the event. To recall, Rihanna was the star performer during the March festivities.

Upcoming projects

Take a look at their work commitments

Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 blockbuster Animal and is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Bhatt, on the other hand, last featured in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is awaiting the release of Vasan Bala's Jigra. They are set to reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, also starring Vicky Kaushal, and planned as a Christmas 2025 release.