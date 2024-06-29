In brief Simplifying... In brief The sequel to the dystopian sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD', inspired by Hindu mythology, is 60% complete.

The film, featuring a showdown between characters played by Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan against Supreme Yaskin, played by Kamal Haasan, also includes an ensemble cast with Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and others.

Progress update on 'Kalki' sequel

'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel is reportedly 60% complete

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:04 pm Jun 29, 202405:04 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated sequel to the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD is reportedly 60% complete, according to the film's producer Ashwini Dutt. Despite significant progress in production, the release date remains uncertain due to pending shoots. This aligns with director Nag Ashwin's earlier estimate that it would take nearly three years to complete the sequel.

Storyline preview

'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel: A glimpse into the plot

The sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, a dystopian sci-fi epic inspired by Hindu mythology, promises an exciting showdown between characters played by Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan against Supreme Yaskin, portrayed by Kamal Haasan. The first film ended on a cliffhanger with Supreme Yaskin regaining his true strength, setting up an intriguing premise for the sequel. The narrative revolves around a totalitarian government ruled by a self-proclaimed god, Supreme Yaskin.

Cast details

Ensemble cast will return for 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel

In addition to its lead actors, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD features an ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, and Pasupathy in prominent roles. The first film was well-received by audiences and critics alike, generating anticipation for the sequel. As fans eagerly await further updates on the sequel's progress and release date, it's clear that Kalki 2898 AD has made a significant impact in the cinematic universe.