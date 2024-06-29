'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel is reportedly 60% complete
The much-anticipated sequel to the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD is reportedly 60% complete, according to the film's producer Ashwini Dutt. Despite significant progress in production, the release date remains uncertain due to pending shoots. This aligns with director Nag Ashwin's earlier estimate that it would take nearly three years to complete the sequel.
'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel: A glimpse into the plot
The sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, a dystopian sci-fi epic inspired by Hindu mythology, promises an exciting showdown between characters played by Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan against Supreme Yaskin, portrayed by Kamal Haasan. The first film ended on a cliffhanger with Supreme Yaskin regaining his true strength, setting up an intriguing premise for the sequel. The narrative revolves around a totalitarian government ruled by a self-proclaimed god, Supreme Yaskin.
Ensemble cast will return for 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel
In addition to its lead actors, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD features an ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, and Pasupathy in prominent roles. The first film was well-received by audiences and critics alike, generating anticipation for the sequel. As fans eagerly await further updates on the sequel's progress and release date, it's clear that Kalki 2898 AD has made a significant impact in the cinematic universe.