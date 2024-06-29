In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' promises a thrilling adventure in Romania, hosted by the dynamic Rohit Shetty.

The show features celebrities like Sumona Chakravarti, Karan Veer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Asim Riaz, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shilpa Shinde, and Abhishek Kumar.

Get ready for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 14

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14': Rohit turns Romania into contestants' nightmare

What's the story The first look at Season 14 of the heart-pounding reality series, Khatron Ke Khiladi was unveiled on Saturday. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, this season was filmed against the picturesque backdrop of Romania, a departure from its usual location in Cape Town, South Africa. While the premiere date remains under wraps, the teaser clip gives a sneak peek into the lineup of contestants and the daring tasks that await them.

Celebrity lineup and dangerous stunts teased in promo

ColorsTV released the first promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The clip starts with Shetty's voiceover, describing how the contestants' holiday in Romania quickly transformed into a thrilling adventure. It then showcases quick glimpses of this year's contestants in action: actor Sumona Chakravarti balancing on a high rope, Karan Veer Mehra enduring electric shocks, and Shalin Bhanot struggling in a helicopter hovering over an endless stretch of water.

Meet the confirmed contestants of this season

Apart from the mentioned contestants, the roster for this season also includes celebrities from various fields such as Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, and Asim Riaz. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is one confirmed contestant. Joining her is Shilpa Shinde, the winner of Bigg Boss 11. Another most anticipated contestant this year is Bigg Boss 17 first runner-up Abhishek Kumar. Despite his initial hesitation due to claustrophobia, Kumar confirmed his participation.

Shetty returns as host for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'

Shetty's return as the host is another highlight of the upcoming season. Known for his dynamic persona and action-packed films, he brings his signature style and energy to the show. The first look shows him performing an intense helicopter stunt, adding to the anticipation for this season. Meanwhile, apart from this show, Shetty is gearing up for his directorial film Singham Again, set to hit theaters on November 1.

Drama and emotion: Integral parts of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'

While the show is primarily known for its action, it also features dramatic and emotional moments. Reports have emerged about a dispute involving contestants Riaz, Kumar, and Bhanot. However, these dramatic instances were not included in the initial promo. Fans will have to wait until the premiere to experience all the action, drama, and thrill that Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 promises to deliver.