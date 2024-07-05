In brief Simplifying... In brief The Spy Universe franchise, known for its male-led action films, is introducing a new movie titled 'Alpha', directed by Shiv Rawail.

This film, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, marks a shift in the franchise's focus, challenging the notion that only men can be Alphas.

The cast also includes Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, with potential cameos from other Spy Universe agents.

By Isha Sharma 11:16 am Jul 05, 202411:16 am

What's the story Yash Raj Films (YRF) has announced the title of its first female-led spy universe film, Alpha. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as super agents and is a part of YRF's acclaimed Spy Universe which has been a bonafide commercial success over the years. On Friday, YRF uploaded a brief announcement teaser featuring Bhatt's voiceover, setting the path for the upcoming high-octane action film.

'Alpha' marks a shift in YRF's spy universe

Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with the hit Netflix series The Railway Men, is directing Alpha. This film marks a significant change for the action-packed Spy Universe franchise, which has traditionally centered on male protagonists. The spy universe was conceived by YRF honcho Aditya Chopra and includes successful films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, Pathaan, and War. Pathaan 2, War 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan are the upcoming films in the Spy Universe.

Other actors in 'Alpha'; leads' recent and upcoming projects

In a statement, YRF said, "This is a clear take by YRF to highlight a societal misinterpretation that only men can be Alphas." The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol and might feature cameos from other agents of the Spy Universe films. Apart from Alpha, Bhatt also has Jigra in the pipeline, while Sharvari is riding high on the success of Munjya and Maharaj.