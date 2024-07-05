In brief Simplifying... In brief Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat hinted at a sequel to his film 'Kill' if it continues to receive love from the audience.

The film, praised for its emotional depth and unique set design by Mayur Sharma, is also set for an English remake by Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, the team behind the John Wick franchise.

By Isha Sharma 11:02 am Jul 05, 202411:02 am

What's the story Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's ultra-violent train journey film Kill has knocked into the theaters today. It stars Lakshya and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles and is produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. The early critic reviews are already out, and the film has been acclaimed for its "stomach-turning" violence and its performances. In an interview with Times Now, Bhat spoke about the process of shooting and even hinted at a sequel!

Film insights

Bhat discusses 'Kill''s emotional depth and unique challenges

Bhat expressed optimism about Kill's reception, acknowledging its violent format might not appeal to all. He also emphasized the film's emotional depth and exploration of relationships, stating "It's a massive emotional ride as well. It's also about relationships and how the journey tests all the relationships." About the sequel, he said, "If the film keeps getting love then we may have another KILL! Yes, a sequel."

Behind-the-Scenes

Production designer Mayur Sharma lauded for 'Kill' set design

Speaking about the challenges of shooting in a train, he said, "When I decided to shoot it, it felt like a mammoth task. But my production designer, Mayur Sharma came in and created this marvel of a set which made this impossible thing look so doable and achievable. Hats off to Mayur and his team!" "I really really hope that the film gets all the love and rings in money at box office as well."

Hollywood adaptation

Meanwhile, 'Kill' is set for an English remake

It was recently announced that Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment—the production powerhouses behind the John Wick franchise—will create an English-language remake of the film. Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick franchise and a producer from 87Eleven Entertainment, will spearhead the remake. "Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible," Stahelski remarked, adding that they have "big shoes to fill."