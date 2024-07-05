In brief Simplifying... In brief Abhay Verma, known for his role in the hit horror-comedy 'Munjya', was almost cast in 'The Archies' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Despite missing these opportunities, his performance in 'Munjya', a film about a mythical creature causing chaos, has been well-received and has helped the movie cross the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Abhay Verma rejected 'The Archies' for 'Safed'

'Munjya' star Abhay Verma was almost part of 'The Archies'

By Isha Sharma 10:44 am Jul 05, 202410:44 am

What's the story Abhay Verma, who is garnering acclaim for Munjya, recently revealed that he had auditioned for Zoya Akhtar's much-anticipated film The Archies, but eventually chose to work on another project titled Safed. In an interview, Verma stated, "Both The Archies and Safed were happening at the same time. I chose Safed over The Archies." Despite not being part of the star-studded cast of The Archies, Verma expressed no regrets about his decision.

Missed opportunities

Verma missed out on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' as well!

In the same interview, Verma disclosed that he was also supposed to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which starred Alia Bhatt as the lead. He stated, "I wish I could have done that film but I had got another project at that time." Despite missing out on this opportunity, Verma later met with both Bhatt and Bhansali for different reasons.

Career highlights

Verma's performance in 'Munjya' receives positive reviews

Verma has recently gained recognition for his performance in the horror-comedy film Munjya, which has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. The film, based in Pune and the Konkan region, tells the story of a mythical creature named Munjya who disrupts life. The movie also stars Mona Singh, Sathyaraj, and Sharvari and is a part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe.﻿