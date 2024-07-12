In short Simplifying... In short Actor Akshay Kumar recently questioned the competitive ranking of actors in the film industry, expressing concern over the credibility of film reviews.

He believes that with the volume of films produced each year, there's enough work for everyone without the need for competition.

His latest film, 'Sarfira', an adaptation of the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru', which tells the story of GR Gopinath's efforts to make flying affordable, has just hit theaters.

Akshay Kumar defends his work ethic amid industry criticism

Confused Akshay questions why 'four films—a year' is too much!

By Tanvi Gupta 12:29 pm Jul 12, 202412:29 pm

What's the story Akshay Kumar's relentless work ethic has him churning out movies at a breakneck pace. His high output, however, has faced criticism on multiple occasions. In a recent interview with Galatta, Kumar responded to criticisms, expressing confusion over why people take issue with him making four films a year. "For the first time in my life, I have heard somebody saying why are you working so much...I do 4 films a year and people have a problem with that," he said.

'Why will we fight about who is number one...who isn't'

Sharing his views on the competitive nature of the film industry, Kumar questioned the need for ranking actors. "When they categorize an actor...a lot of times I feel like a Mahalaxmi ka ghoda who is running in a race." "Hindi cinema makes about 190-200 films in a year. Then there are South films—with so many films, there are just 8 to 12 actors so why will we fight about who is number one and who is not, everybody has work."

'There are things people buy out...stars you can buy out'

In the same interview, Kumar expressed his concern over the current state of film reviews. He acknowledged that stars and ratings can be bought...but revealed that he only values feedback from a select few critics. "Being in the industry you have come to know who is a good critic and who is a bad one. We know there are things people buy out...stars you can buy out. Good critics when I read them. I take it, but...it's become very chaotic."

Kumar's latest film 'Sarfira' took off in theaters

On the work front, Kumar has seen mixed success with films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, and Selfiee. Now, expectations run high from his recent offering, Sarfira, which hit theaters on Friday (July 12). It is the official Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. It tells the story of real-life personality GR Gopinath who made affordable flying possible for the common man.