In short Simplifying... In short Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is a grand affair, starting with traditional Gujarati rituals like Ganesh sthapana and mandap pujan, followed by the main ceremony including jaimala and kanya daan.

Post-wedding, a pag phera ritual will take place, with celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna and Shah Rukh Khan expected to attend.

A unique orange wedding invite, featuring images of Lord Krishna and Vishnu, was shared among Reliance employees. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding preparations

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding: Rituals of Gujarati nuptials

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:03 pm Jul 12, 202412:03 pm

What's the story Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot later on Friday in a grand ceremony rich with traditional Gujarati rituals. The couple has been in the limelight since March for their pre-wedding festivities, which included a three-day trip to Jamnagar and a special puja at Antilia. The wedding preparations are meticulously planned, strictly adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs.

Ritual details

Ambani-Merchant wedding ceremonies started with 'Ganesh sthapana'

The wedding ceremony commences with the Ganesh sthapana, a ritual where both families separately worship Lord Ganesha for a smooth ceremony. This is followed by the mandap pujan or mandap muharat, involving an auspicious puja of the mandap, the site of the pheras. A grah shanti puja is then conducted to ensure a peaceful marital life for Ambani and Merchant.

Ceremony details

These are the main wedding rituals

Two days prior to the wedding, a mehendi ceremony is held at the bride's house where all female family members apply henna. This is followed by the haldi ceremony and mameru, showcasing gifts received by the bride from her maternal uncle. The actual wedding ceremony begins with kanku thapa, leading to the main event that includes jaimala, kanya daan, mangal pheras, and finally vidai.

Post-wedding details

Post-wedding rituals and celebrity attendance expected

Following the wedding, a ritual called pag phera will be conducted where Merchant's brother will take her home before Ambani brings her back to their new house. The wedding is expected to draw a host of celebrities, including actor Rashmika Mandanna who was warmly welcomed by fans at Mumbai airport upon arrival for the event. Shah Rukh Khan, who was holidaying with his daughter Suhana Khan in New York, also returned to Mumbai just for the wedding.

Invitation details

Special Ambani-Merchant wedding invite was given to Reliance employees

A special wedding invite, a large orange-colored box-like structure, was distributed among Reliance employees. Inside the box was a golden cover featuring a small idol of Lord Krishna at the center. Upon opening, it reveals an image of Lord Vishnu on one side and the announcement of Ambani and Merchant's wedding on the other. The card also includes images of Radha-Krishna and Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu, along with details about the wedding and reception.