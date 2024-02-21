Rashmika Mandanna to attend Milan Fashion Week 2024

What's the story Actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to represent India at the esteemed Milan Fashion Week 2024 in Italy, which began on Tuesday and will run until Monday. She will grace the event as the brand ambassador for Onitsuka Tiger during its 75th-anniversary celebrations, epitomizing style and sophistication. This grand event will display the progression of Italian fashion through three inventive creative directions from well-known brands.

Mandanna's association with Onitsuka Tiger

In 2023, Onitsuka Tiger named Mandanna as its first Indian brand ambassador. She attended the brand's Autumn/Winter 2023 showcase at Milan Fashion Week, too. Mandanna said earlier, "I am extremely excited to be associated with Onitsuka Tiger as their contemporary collection completely resonates with my sartorial sense - unique, minimalistic and artistic." "The brand allows me to showcase all aspects of my personality while experimenting with fashion-forward styles and silhouettes. I'm excited to see how our synergies merge and unfold."

Career

Mandanna's power-packed lineup of films

Besides her appearance at Milan Fashion Week, Mandanna has a power-packed film schedule ahead. She is set to star in the much-anticipated sequel to Pushpa The Rise - Part 1 (2021), titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor also has The Girlfriend and Chhaava in her kitty, as well as Rainbow in the pipeline.