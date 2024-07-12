In short Simplifying... In short The official video of Ambani and Merchant's Grah Shanti Puja, a pre-wedding ritual, showcases touching moments, including a heartfelt hug between Merchant and her father.

The couple's grand wedding is set to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre, with a star-studded reception featuring guests like Mike Tyson and the Kardashians.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant set to tie the knot on Friday

Radhika's touching moment with father melts hearts in official video

By Tanvi Gupta 10:14 am Jul 12, 202410:14 am

What's the story Mumbai is abuzz today (Friday) as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tie the knot. Their pre-wedding ceremonies have been a grand affair, stealing the spotlight. But a recent video shared by Epic Stories offered a heartwarming peek into a more personal moment. The clip shows Merchant, dressed in a beautiful cream and gold saree, glowing with happiness as she participates in the Grah Shanti Puja with Ambani.

Ceremony details

Traditional attire and rituals highlight 'Graha Shanti Puja'

The one-minute glimpse into Ambani and Merchant's Grah Shanti Puja is a captivating love story in itself. Merchant was seen in a traditional Gujarati draped saree with a pink-toned blouse and a peer bindi for the puja. Ambani wore a red-hued kurta with a Nehru jacket featuring golden work and a cow motif. The puja included rituals dedicated to their Kuldevi, Randal Maa, aimed at harmonizing the influence of the nine planets and bringing positivity to their new beginning.

Wedding video

Official video also captures heartwarming moments

The video captures Merchant gesturing toward Ambani and him asking for her hand, followed by her placing a varmala on him, in what was described as a cute moment. In the video, Merchant's expressions, a symphony of emotions brimming with happiness and nervous excitement, speak louder than words. In another poignant moment, tears welled up in everyone's eyes as Merchant and her father, Viren Merchant, shared a heartfelt hug.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the full official video here

Star-studded event

Meanwhile, a quick recap of Ambani-Merchant wedding festivities

The heartwarming puja marks the end of the pre-wedding festivities for Anant-Radhika. Their grand wedding unfolds today at the Jio World Convention Centre. The ceremony will be followed by an Aashirwaad (Blessing) on Saturday and a star-studded reception, aptly named Mangal Utsav on Sunday. Boxing legend Mike Tyson, reality TV royalty Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and former UK PM Boris Johnson are some of the personalities who will grace the wedding.