In brief Simplifying... In brief Shatrughan Sinha, a renowned actor, was hospitalized after a fall at his daughter Sonakshi's wedding, injuring his ribs.

Despite the scare, his tests showed no serious issues and he is expected to be discharged soon.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi's hospital visit sparked false pregnancy rumors, which were clarified as a visit to her father.

Shatrughan Sinha hospitalized after tripping, injuring ribs after Sonakshi's wedding

By Tanvi Gupta 05:49 pm Jun 30, 202405:49 pm

What's the story Just a few days after his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital. Reports indicate that he suffered a minor accident at his home on June 25. The incident occurred when Sinha tripped in his dining room while getting up from his favorite sofa spot, resulting in rib injuries. Despite immediate medical attention, he complained of rib pain the next day, leading to hospitalization for a routine check-up.

Health update

Sinha's condition is stable; discharge is expected by tomorrow

Luckily, Sonakshi was right there to hold him. The report claims that if she hadn't been there, the impact of the fall might have been more severe. Nevertheless, Sinha's test results showed no alarming news, and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Monday (July 1). His best friend and ex-censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani has been regularly visiting him. When asked about Sinha's condition, Nihalani confirmed, "Yes, he is in hospital. But is fine now."

Hospital visit rumors

Meanwhile, this hospital visit sparked 'pregnancy' rumors

Many speculated that Sonakshi was pregnant when she was seen leaving Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai with her husband. However, it was clarified that the actor had come to visit her father. For those unaware, the Dabangg star married Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 after seven years of dating. The couple hosted a star-studded reception on their wedding day, attended by close friends, family, and industry colleagues.