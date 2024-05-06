Next Article

Bollywood film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' continues to remain steady at box office

Box office: Akshay-Tiger's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is steady

By Isha Sharma 11:01 am May 06, 202411:01 am

What's the story The Bollywood action film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F, has maintained its position at the box office despite a fluctuating performance. On its 25th day of release, the movie saw a modest increase in earnings to ₹70 lakh. This pushed the movie's total box office collection to ₹63.75 crore. It remains to be seen if it can cross the ₹65 crore mark.

Opening week

Initial success followed by fluctuating earnings

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan started strong with a collection of ₹15.65 crore on its opening day. However, the following days saw a decline in earnings, with collections of ₹7.6 crore and ₹8.5 crore on the second and third days, respectively. The fourth day witnessed a slight increase to ₹9 crore, but this was followed by a sharp drop to ₹2.5 crore on the fifth day. It had locked horns with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

Second week

Continued oscillations in box office collections

The film's box office performance continued to fluctuate over the next few days, with earnings ranging from ₹2.4 crore to ₹1.4 crore between the sixth and ninth days. The 10th day saw a minor increase with a collection of ₹1.75 crore. This pattern of fluctuation persisted into the second week of release, with collections varying from ₹2.5 crore to as low as ₹0.4 crore between the 11th and 19th days.

Third week

Finally, modest rise in earnings on 4th Sunday

In the third week, collections continued to dwindle gradually from ₹0.5 crore on the 21st day to as low as ₹0.25 crore on the 23rd day. However, a slight rise was observed on the 24th day with earnings of ₹0.4 crore. Despite these ups and downs, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan managed to show modest growth on its fourth Sunday, marking its 25th day in cinemas. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is backed by Pooja Entertainment.