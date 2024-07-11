Who's Anjali Merchant Majithia, Radhika Merchant's elder sister
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get married on Friday in Mumbai. In the pre-wedding festivities, one guest who has captured the spotlight is Merchant's elder sister, Anjali Merchant Majithia. Born in 1989, she is the eldest daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Pharmaceuticals, and Shaila Merchant. Raised in Gujarat's Kutch region, Merchant Majithia completed her schooling at The Cathedral and John Connon School and Ecole Mondiale World School before pursuing higher studies in the United States.
Her educational journey and global exposure
Merchant Majithia, always academically inclined, reportedly earned a BSc in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management from Babson College, Massachusetts, and then an MBA from the reputed London School of Business. She also participated in a semester at Sea program at the University of Virginia, visiting countries like Canada, Spain, Morocco, Ghana, South Africa, Mauritius, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Japan, and the United States.
Merchant Majithia's professional journey and entrepreneurial ventures
Before joining Encore Healthcare as a marketing manager and client outreach executive in 2012, Merchant Majithia interned with Publicis in 2006, Merck in 2009, and subsequently KK Asher & Co in 2010. She further honed her skills with an internship at Bayer in Germany in 2017. In addition to her role at Encore Healthcare, she launched two ventures - Turn the Campus and Dryfix - a high-end club offering hair-related services.
Her personal life and recent endeavors
In 2020, she married Aman Majithia, who is the founder of Vataly India. The couple subsequently welcomed a son who has been seen during the pre-wedding festivities of his aunt Radhika. In 2021, she assumed the role of Director at Encore Healthcare and Mylon Metals. Her vibrant appearances at Radhika's pre-wedding parties have made her a star in her own right!