In brief Simplifying... In brief Anjali Merchant Majithia, a highly educated entrepreneur, has made her mark in the business world with her ventures Turn the Campus and Dryfix.

She's also known for her role at Encore Healthcare and Mylon Metals.

Beyond her professional life, she's recognized for her vibrant appearances at her sister Radhika's pre-wedding parties, and her family life with husband Aman Majithia, founder of Vataly India, and their son. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Meet Anjali Merchant Majithia, elder sister of Radhika Merchant

Who's Anjali Merchant Majithia, Radhika Merchant's elder sister

By Isha Sharma 10:20 am Jul 11, 202410:20 am

What's the story Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get married on Friday in Mumbai. In the pre-wedding festivities, one guest who has captured the spotlight is Merchant's elder sister, Anjali Merchant Majithia. Born in 1989, she is the eldest daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Pharmaceuticals, and Shaila Merchant. Raised in Gujarat's Kutch region, Merchant Majithia completed her schooling at The Cathedral and John Connon School and Ecole Mondiale World School before pursuing higher studies in the United States.

Education

Her educational journey and global exposure

Merchant Majithia, always academically inclined, reportedly earned a BSc in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management from Babson College, Massachusetts, and then an MBA from the reputed London School of Business. She also participated in a semester at Sea program at the University of Virginia, visiting countries like Canada, Spain, Morocco, Ghana, South Africa, Mauritius, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Japan, and the United States.

Career

Merchant Majithia's professional journey and entrepreneurial ventures

Before joining Encore Healthcare as a marketing manager and client outreach executive in 2012, Merchant Majithia interned with Publicis in 2006, Merck in 2009, and subsequently KK Asher & Co in 2010. She further honed her skills with an internship at Bayer in Germany in 2017. In addition to her role at Encore Healthcare, she launched two ventures - Turn the Campus and Dryfix - a high-end club offering hair-related services.

Personal life

Her personal life and recent endeavors

In 2020, she married Aman Majithia, who is the founder of Vataly India. The couple subsequently welcomed a son who has been seen during the pre-wedding festivities of his aunt Radhika. In 2021, she assumed the role of Director at Encore Healthcare and Mylon Metals. Her vibrant appearances at Radhika's pre-wedding parties have made her a star in her own right!

Twitter Post

Here's photo of Merchant Majithia from pre-wedding festivities in March