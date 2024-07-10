In brief Simplifying... In brief Sonakshi Sinha shared unseen photos from her wedding, revealing she cried seeing herself in 'sindoor', a traditional red powder worn by married Hindu women.

What's the story Sonakshi Sinha's social media is currently a treasure trove of wedding bliss! New photos and videos keep popping up, each one a charming glimpse into her happily ever after. Recently, she took to Instagram to unveil a series of unseen pictures, capturing precious moments with her now-husband Zaheer Iqbal from their wedding day. Among these, one particular photo melted hearts as it showed the new bride visibly emotional upon seeing herself adorned with sindoor for the first time.

Sinha highlighted special moments from wedding day

"A wedding can be chaotic...but you have to steal those moments in between, that will stay with you forever," Sinha captioned. She then provided individual captions for each photo. "Pic 1&2: being filmy and making our own music (since 2017), here in the midst of getting our wedding photos clicked!! Pic 1 is now my wallpaper," she wrote. One image showed the couple listening to a voice note from Shah Rukh Khan—which Sinha described as the highlight of Iqbal's day.

'Bride also cried looking at herself in sindoor...'

The actor also shared an emotional moment when she saw herself wearing sindoor—a traditional red powder worn by married Hindu women—for the first time. "Pic 6&7: ever heard of a bride who got ready before her groom? No?? Well, here you go. Bride also cried looking at herself in Sindoor for the first time!" Sinha revealed. The couple, who have been together for seven years, registered their marriage under Special Marriage Act on June 23.

Star-studded reception

Bollywood stars attended Sinha and Iqbal's reception

Their wedding reception was attended by notable Bollywood figures including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actor Saira Banu. On the professional front, Sinha is set to appear in Kakuda, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and releasing on ZEE5 on Friday (July 12). The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem and tells the story of a couple cursed by a wicked ghost after failing to follow a village tradition on their wedding night.