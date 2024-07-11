In brief Simplifying... In brief The Wedding Filmer, Punjabi, revealed he couldn't film Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding due to a prior commitment in London.

He mentioned that celebrities often contact him just two weeks before their wedding due to secrecy.

He also reminisced about Virushka's intimate wedding, describing it as a magical event with only 40 close family and friends in attendance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vishal Punjabi reveals why he couldn't film Ranbir-Alia's wedding

The Wedding Filmer reveals why he didn't shoot Alia-Ranbir's wedding

By Isha Sharma 10:23 am Jul 11, 202410:23 am

What's the story Vishal Punjabi, a sought-after videographer known as 'The Wedding Filmer,' recently revealed that he declined the opportunity to film the wedding of Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Punjabi, who has previously captured nuptials for celebrity couples like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, was also approached by Bhatt and Kapoor. However, due to pre-existing commitments, he was unable to accept their request. The couple got married in April 2022.

Prior commitments

Punjabi explains decision to decline high-profile wedding

In a podcast with Shivani Pau, Punjabi explained his unavailability for Bhatt and Kapoor's wedding, stating, "I wasn't available when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt called me for their wedding." "I was booked to do a wedding in London for a very beautiful, lovely bride. I wouldn't change that for the world even now." He added, "A lot of these celebrities call me two weeks before their wedding because its hush hush and nobody can know."

Professional integrity

Punjabi on Virushka's 'magical' wedding

Also reflecting upon Virushka's wedding, he said, "It was truly beautiful. Closest family and friends, only 40 of them, including parents, makeup artists, and us. They nailed the wedding." "It was the most stunning wedding ever. No one disturbed them. It was like a bubble surrounded the place, allowing them to just be. They had the most magical wedding."