After an 8-year hiatus due to a ban on Pakistani actors in Bollywood, Fawad Khan may be making a comeback.

Details of his new project are hush-hush, but he's set to appear in the ZEE5 Global Series 'Barzakh' premiering on July 19.

Meanwhile, Kapoor's upcoming films include 'Raid 2' and 'Khel Khel Mein', set to release in November and August respectively.

Fawad Khan set to return to Hindi films, might star opposite Vaani Kapoor

By Tanvi Gupta 02:07 pm Jul 03, 202402:07 pm

What's the story After an eight-year hiatus, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is gearing up for his return to Hindi films. He will be sharing the screen with Vaani Kapoor in an upcoming project, reported Filmfare. The shooting of the film is slated to commence soon in London, with pre-production already wrapped up, the report suggested. Khan's last appearance in a Hindi film was in 2016, in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoor & Sons.

Why does this story matter?

To recall, in the aftermath of the Uri Attacks in 2016, the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) banned Pakistani actors from working in the Indian film industry. During that time, producer Ashoke Pandit—a member of IMPPA—explained, "IMPPA paid homage to the martyrs..." A week before this decision, leaders of political parties gave a 48-hour ultimatum to actors like Ali Zafar and Khan to leave India. Now, Khan's comeback—if true—will mark a significant moment in Bollywood.

Details of Khan's upcoming project kept under wraps

Details about Khan's new project are currently being kept under wraps. As per a source who spoke to the magazine, the producers are cognizant of the casting coup they have on their hands and are not ready for key information to be disclosed yet.

Khan will next be seen in 'Barzakh'

Meanwhile, Khan is currently awaiting the premiere of its ZEE5 Global Series Barzakh, in which he reunites with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012) co-star Sanam Saeed. The series, set in the Hunza Valley, tells the story of a 76-year-old hermit who surprises his family by announcing his engagement to his first love's ghost. This unexpected news triggers emotional confrontations within the family. It will premiere on July 19.

What is going on with Kapoor?

On the other hand, Kapoor's last appearance was in Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor, released in 2022, which underperformed at the box office. Her upcoming projects include Raid 2 with Ajay Devgn and Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein is scheduled for theatrical release on August 15, setting up a box office clash with Stree 2. Meanwhile, Raid 2 will hit screens in November.