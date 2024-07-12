In short Simplifying... In short Entrepreneur couple, Nita and Mukesh Ambani, shared their unique love story on a talk show two decades ago, revealing Mukesh's Bollywood-style proposal in traffic and Nita's disbelief at a call from Dhirubhai Ambani.

The couple, who married in 1985 and have three children, are now preparing for their son Anant's star-studded wedding, set to be attended by global celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, and PM Narendra Modi. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The love story of Mukesh and Nita Ambani

Ahead of Anant-Radhika's wedding, revisit Nita Ambani-Mukesh Ambani's love story

By Isha Sharma 02:44 pm Jul 12, 202402:44 pm

What's the story Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is set to tie the knot with his fiancée Radhika Merchant on Friday night. What better moment than today to revisit Mukesh's love story with his wife Nita Ambani? Reportedly, their romance was kindled in 1984 when they were introduced by Mukesh's father, entrepreneur Dhirubhai Ambani. On November 14 of that year, Nita made her first visit to the Ambanis's residence where Mukesh expressed his desire to meet her again.

Proposal

A Bollywood-style proposal and views on marriage

Two decades ago, the entrepreneur couple recounted their love story on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. They revealed that after dating for several weeks, Mukesh proposed to Nita in a unique Bollywood-style scenario. He popped the question amid traffic on Peddar Road, insisting she respond immediately. It took three attempts before Nita finally said yes! During their appearance on the talk show, Mukesh shared his views on arranged marriages, stating, "Romance grows as years go by."

Phone call

Nita couldn't believe when Dhirubhai called her

Nita recalled receiving a sudden phone call she received from Dhirubhai, saying, "I was busy studying and the phone rings. I pick it up. The caller identified himself as Mr Dhirubhai Ambani. I put it down knowing it's a prank call." "He calls again, I pick up, he again identified himself as Mr Dhirubhai Ambani. I tell him, please stop this, stop fooling around and put down the phone." Eventually, her father confirmed that it was indeed Dhirubhai.

First impression

Mukesh's first impression of Nita

Mukesh revealed, "My first impression was that she looked stunning. I wanted to meet Nita and find out what she was as a person and can she and I really share a life together." "Nita was really the first girl. I had pretty much made up my mind that this is it, this is my life partner. I could sense in Nita that she was there and not there also."

Upcoming wedding

Anant-Radhika's wedding will be attended by global celebrities

The Ambanis got married on March 8, 1985. They have three children: sons Akash and Anant, and daughter Isha Ambani Piramal. Isha and Akash are twins. Coming to Anant's nuptials, the wedding ceremony will take place at Jio World Convention Centre and will be attended by Kim Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, Boris Johnson, PM Narendra Modi, Salman Khan, singer Rema, among other global celebrities.