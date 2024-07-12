In short Simplifying... In short "Indian 2", starring Kamal Haasan, is predicted to be 2024's biggest Tamil opener with an expected ₹3cr collection in the Hindi market.

The film has already made a splash with ₹15cr in pre-sales, the highest for any Tamil film this year, and is anticipated to surpass ₹40cr on its first day.

Meanwhile, Haasan's excitement for the sequel, "Indian 3", is building, with a potential release in January 2025 and a sneak peek to be featured at the end of "Indian 2".

'Indian 3' is anticipated to hit theaters in January 2025

'Indian 2' prediction: Set to become 2024's biggest Tamil opener

By Tanvi Gupta 02:26 pm Jul 12, 202402:26 pm

What's the story The highly-anticipated sequel to the 1996 film Indian, titled Indian 2, is generating a lot of excitement. Directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan, the vigilante action movie features an ensemble cast including Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, and Nedumudi Venu. Released on Friday, speculation about its box office performance is rife. Film business expert and producer Girish Johar predicted a strong start for the film in the Hindi market.

Box office predictions: 'Indian 2' to collect around ₹3cr

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, Johar stated: "Kamal Haasan is a huge icon we all know that. Having said that, he has a decent kind of pull in the Hindi market." "Though Indian is a brand and they are coming after a while with Shankar, so the awareness level is there. But it has a mass audience as its appeal." "It is likely to open with around ₹3cr collection at the box office in the Hindi market."

'Indian 2' advanced booking numbers: A quick look

Indian 2 has already made waves by recording around ₹15cr gross in pre-sales for its opening day in India—marking the highest number for any Tamil film this year. To surpass the ₹40cr mark on the first day, the film will need positive word-of-mouth. Expectations are high for a worldwide opening of over ₹50cr gross. In comparison, Haasan's Vikram had a worldwide opening of ₹60cr gross in 2022, and it will be interesting to see if Indian 2 can come close.

When Haasan revealed the reason why he did 'Indian 2'

In a recent discussion about Indian 2, Haasan revealed his excitement for the threequel, Indian 3. He stated: "Truth be told, the only reason why I accepted to do the second part is because of the third part only. I am a big fan of the third part...My second half is Indian 3." "I have been praising the film by myself and I am only tensed that there's a six-month wait for it."

When will 'Indian 3' be released?

With the anticipation for Indian 2 fulfilled, excitement now swirls around the third installment. Director Shankar, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, hinted at a potential release within six months of Indian 2, targeting January 2025 for its global debut. Meanwhile, post Indian 2's completion, a 30-second rolling title sequence will reportedly feature an exclusive two-minute, 30-second glimpse of Indian 3, intensifying audience anticipation for the upcoming film.