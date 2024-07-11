In short Simplifying... In short Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' is making waves with its impressive advance bookings, raking in ₹5.21 crore across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu formats.

The film, set to be screened in over 7,800 shows across India, has sold more than 2,90,000 tickets on its opening day.

With a strong global presence, including ₹3 crore earnings from US premieres, the film is predicted to exceed ₹50 crore worldwide on its opening day, promising a significant box office impact.

Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy in 'Indian 2'

Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' sees impressive advance bookings

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:28 pm Jul 11, 202402:28 pm

What's the story Kamal Haasan's much-awaited sequel, Indian 2, is creating a stir among fans as it approaches its grand theatrical debut. The film reunites Haasan with director S Shankar after nearly three decades and continues the narrative of the 1996 Tamil hit. In this sequel, Haasan returns to his iconic role as Senapathy, an ex-freedom fighter turned vigilante battling corruption. The movie aims to rekindle the spirit of vigilante justice and promises a thrilling cinematic experience for viewers.

Ticket sales

'Indian 2' advance bookings indicate strong opening

Advance bookings for Indian 2 have been robust, with Sacnilk reporting that the film has garnered an impressive ₹5.21 crore in first-day advance booking across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu formats. The film has sold over 2,90,000 tickets on its opening day and is set to be shown in approximately 7,801 shows across India. The Tamil version alone has seen over 2,25,000 tickets booked in advance.

Box office forecast

'Indian 2's pre-release sales indicate promising start

Despite less buzz in Telugu and Hindi states compared to Tamil Nadu, the film's makers have been actively sharing updates to engage fans across all regions. Trade reports from Cinetrak reveal that Indian 2 has grossed around ₹8 crore in advance sales for day one, with two days remaining until the film's release. In Tamil Nadu alone, Indian 2 has generated around ₹3 crore in pre-sales.

Global reach

'Indian 2' poised for significant box office impact

The film has also made a strong impression in the USA, earning ₹3 crore ($400K) from premieres. These impressive advance booking numbers suggest that Indian 2 is set to make a significant impact at the box office and continue the legacy of the original film. The opening-day collection of Indian 2 is predicted to exceed ₹50 crore worldwide, indicating a promising start for the film.