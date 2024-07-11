In short Simplifying... In short John Mulaney and Olivia Munn, who began dating in 2021 and welcomed their son, Malcolm Hiep Mulaney, later that year, recently tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are now married

Olivia Munn-John Mulaney wed in private ceremony in New York

By Isha Sharma 02:16 pm Jul 11, 202402:16 pm

What's the story John Mulaney and Olivia Munn, a prominent Hollywood duo, have officially tied the knot, reported PEOPLE. The private ceremony took place over the weekend at a friend's residence in New York state. Reports indicate that only their son and a witness were present at the event. Despite this, the couple has yet to publicly confirm their nuptials. Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Relationship timeline

Mulaney and Munn's love story: From first meeting to parenthood

Mulaney and Munn first met at Seth Meyers's wedding in 2013 but only began dating in the spring of 2021. Later that year, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Mulaney revealed they were expecting a child. He shared, "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we're having a baby together."

Baby announcement

Munn shared first photo of son in December 2021

In December 2021, Munn introduced their newborn son to the world via Instagram. She revealed his name as Malcolm Hiep Mulaney in the post. The caption read, "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiep Mulaney. Happy Holidays." This marked the couple's first public announcement about their child since Mulaney's revelation on Late Night with Seth Meyers. This is Munn's first marriage, while the second for Mulaney; he was earlier married to artist Annamarie Tendler.

Health battle

Munn's health struggles and Mulaney's unwavering support

In February 2023, Munn publicly disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis and subsequent double mastectomy after undergoing 10 surgeries. She expressed gratitude toward Mulaney for his unwavering support throughout her medical journey in a heartfelt social media post. Munn is known for projects like Iron Man 2 and X-Men: Apocalypse, while Mulaney is renowned for his longstanding association with Saturday Night Live.