Ellen DeGeneres announces retirement post-Netflix special

What's the story Ellen DeGeneres, the 66-year-old comedian and former talk show host, has declared her retirement from show business. The announcement was made during her stand-up comedy tour, Ellen's Last Stand... Up. She confirmed that she will retire after the release of her upcoming Netflix special, stating during a Q&A session in Santa Rosa, California: "This is the last time you're going to see me. After my Netflix special, I'm done."

DeGeneres discusses career impact post allegations

DeGeneres's retirement decision follows allegations of a toxic workplace environment on her talk show. She returned to the stage two years after ending her 19-season daytime talk show, launching her tour in June. During a San Diego show, she addressed the allegations and their impact on her career, jokingly stating, "I got kicked out of show business because I'm 'mean.'...You can't be mean in show business, they'll kick you out."

DeGeneres continues projects despite retirement announcement

Despite controversies, DeGeneres has remained active in the industry. After ending her talk show, she took a break from onscreen appearances but continued working on several projects, including an upcoming documentary as part of her Discovery deal. A source revealed that DeGeneres and her wife-actor Portia de Rossi are deeply involved in animal welfare and have made substantial donations toward it.

DeGeneres's upcoming Netflix special marks career finale

DeGeneres's forthcoming Netflix special will be her second with the streaming platform, following her 2018 special Relatable. The new special is based on her current tour. In a pre-released statement about the tour and the special, DeGeneres confirmed that this would indeed be her last special, marking an end to her illustrious career in show business.

Her legacy in entertainment and LGBTQ+ advocacy

DeGeneres has been a cherished figure in entertainment for over three decades, starting her career in stand-up comedy in the 1980s. She launched her own sitcom Ellen in 1994 and began her popular daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2003. A pioneer for LGBTQ+ rights since coming out as gay in 1997, DeGeneres's influence extends beyond the entertainment industry.