In short Simplifying... In short The Karnataka High Court is reviewing actor Thoogudeepa Darshan's plea to receive home food while in prison.

His lawyer argues that the Karnataka Prisons Act permits undertrial prisoners to maintain themselves with proper food and necessities.

However, the court is seeking clarification on prison rules and whether such requests should first go through prison authorities or the trial court.

Kannada actor Darshan seeks prison amenities

Karnataka High Court considers Darshan's plea for home food

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:54 pm Jul 11, 202401:54 pm

What's the story The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to the state government and the superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison, among others, in response to a petition filed by incarcerated Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa. The actor sought permission for home-cooked food, clothes, bedding, and books while in prison. The hearing has been adjourned until July 18, 2024, by Justice SR Krishna Kumar who instructed respondents to submit their responses by that date.

Legal debate

Legal arguments surrounding actor's plea

Senior advocate KN Phanindra, representing Thoogudeepa, argued that Section 30 of the Karnataka Prisons Act allows undertrial prisoners to maintain themselves or purchase/receive proper food, clothing, bedding, and other necessities. Special Public Prosecutor P Prasanna Kumar countered that the petitioner should have first approached the Inspector General of Police (Prisons) and the trial court before moving to the ﻿HC. Kumar added there was no provision in the prison manual for providing bedding and clothing for undertrial prisoners accused of murder.

Rule review

Court sought clarification on prison rules

Justice Kumar noted that prison rules had been amended and directed Thoogudeepa's counsel to submit a compilation of rules, regulations, and instances where courts have accepted such requests. The court also expressed a need to verify whether an undertrial prisoner should initially approach prison authorities or can directly approach the trial court instead of the high court. Thoogudeepa is under arrest for the alleged murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy.