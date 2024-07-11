Karnataka High Court considers Darshan's plea for home food
The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to the state government and the superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison, among others, in response to a petition filed by incarcerated Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa. The actor sought permission for home-cooked food, clothes, bedding, and books while in prison. The hearing has been adjourned until July 18, 2024, by Justice SR Krishna Kumar who instructed respondents to submit their responses by that date.
Legal arguments surrounding actor's plea
Senior advocate KN Phanindra, representing Thoogudeepa, argued that Section 30 of the Karnataka Prisons Act allows undertrial prisoners to maintain themselves or purchase/receive proper food, clothing, bedding, and other necessities. Special Public Prosecutor P Prasanna Kumar countered that the petitioner should have first approached the Inspector General of Police (Prisons) and the trial court before moving to the HC. Kumar added there was no provision in the prison manual for providing bedding and clothing for undertrial prisoners accused of murder.
Court sought clarification on prison rules
Justice Kumar noted that prison rules had been amended and directed Thoogudeepa's counsel to submit a compilation of rules, regulations, and instances where courts have accepted such requests. The court also expressed a need to verify whether an undertrial prisoner should initially approach prison authorities or can directly approach the trial court instead of the high court. Thoogudeepa is under arrest for the alleged murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy.