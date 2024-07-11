In short Simplifying... In short "Sarfira", featuring Kumar in his milestone 150th lead role, is set to release this Friday.

The film, which focuses on the dream of affordable airlines for the less privileged, has already broken advance booking records, surpassing "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan".

Adding to the excitement, Suriya from the original Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru" will make a special appearance. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Sarfira's impressive advance booking numbers

'Sarfira' advance booking surpasses 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's record

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:41 pm Jul 11, 202401:41 pm

What's the story Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Sarfira, co-starring Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal, has made a fair start with its advance booking. The film collected ₹22.4 lakh in the first 24 hours by selling over 11 thousand tickets, outperforming Kumar's previous film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (which sold 9,500 tickets in 24 hours). Directed by Sudha Kongara, Sarfira is a remake of the popular Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and marks Kumar's 150th lead role in a movie.

Milestone movie

Kumar on celebrating 150th film with 'Sarfira'

In Sarfira, Kumar takes on his 150th lead role, a significant milestone in his acting career. Speaking about this achievement, he said, "This is my 150th film and it is my best film." He expressed gratitude to director Kongara for the opportunity and praised co-actor Madan's performance. According to Kumar, Madan's portrayal of a Maharashtrian character was so convincing that she "has gone through whole classes to learn how to speak Marathi and what to say."

Release date

'Sarfira' set for theatrical release on Friday

Sarfira, a film centered around the ambitious goal of creating affordable airlines for low-income individuals, is set to hit theaters on Friday. Adding to the anticipation, Suriya, the lead actor from the original Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, will make a special appearance in Sarfira. The film has been generating significant buzz since its announcement and its strong advance booking performance further fuels speculation about its potential box office success.