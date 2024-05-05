Next Article

Thansen lost his hands below the elbow in an accident at age 10

Double-hand amputee makes history in Tamil Nadu, bags driving license

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:18 pm May 05, 202412:18 pm

What's the story Thansen K, a double-hand amputee from Tamil Nadu, has managed to secure a driving license. This landmark achievement, challenges the traditional belief that hands are indispensable for driving. Thansen's journey toward this accomplishment began five years ago. He was inspired by Vikram Agnihotri's pioneering feat in 2016 of being the first double-hand amputee to bag a driving license.

Triumph over adversity

Overcoming obstacles to secure driving license

Thansen's path to acquiring a driving license was filled with uncertainty. He had to rely on public transportation and deal with its limitations on his mobility. However, Chennai North Regional Transport Office (RTO) granted him a 10-year license to operate a modified vehicle after he received fitness certification from the Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine. This achievement not only provides hope for others with disabilities, but also prompts a change in how fitness certification is viewed for individuals facing similar challenges.

Inspiring determination

Thansen's journey to driving independence

Thansen lost his hands below the elbow in a tragic accident at age 10. Despite this setback, he learned to live independently, refusing to let his disability limit his abilities. His pursuit of driving independence gained momentum when he heard about an armless woman in Kerala who secured a driving license in December 2023. Inspired by her story, Thansen sought certification from the Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, and began mastering driving using his legs in a specially designed automatic vehicle.

Medical endorsement

Thansen's remarkable agility earns driving certification

Initially met with skepticism from medical professionals, Thansen persevered and demonstrated remarkable agility and adaptability in driving using his legs. His skills were put through rigorous evaluation by a team of doctors from the Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine. Eventually, they endorsed him as fit for driving under the 'adapted vehicle category.'