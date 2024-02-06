Rajinikanth reacts as 'Thalapathy' Vijay enters politics

What's the story Tamil Nadu politics and cinema go hand in hand as various celluloid stars have made their foray into politics and emerged successful. Following the footsteps of MGR and Jayalalithaa, Thalapathy Vijay announced his entry into politics with his new party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. On Tuesday, Thalaivar Rajinikanth reacted to Vijay's upcoming political journey.

Recently, the Jailer actor was spotted outside the airport, when a paparazzi asked him about his take on Vijay's foray into politics. Rajinikanth said "congratulations" twice and with a smile on his face. Vijay announced that his party would participate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Currently, he is filming his 68th movie, GOAT, in Puducherry. Reportedly, Vijay plans to pursue politics as a career after completing his 69th film.

