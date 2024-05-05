Next Article

It will get a saree guard

Kawasaki's KLX 230 S dual-sport motorcycle spotted testing in India

What's the story Kawasaki is expanding its product range with the addition of a dual-sport motorcycle, the KLX 230 S. Recent sightings of this model undergoing tests in India, indicate the company's intention to adapt and market it as a road-legal motorcycle in the country. The test model was equipped with features tailored to Indian conditions, such as a saree guard and a front number plate.

Features and specifications

The KLX 230 S is a compact, lightweight dual-sport bike weighing just 131kg. It is powered by a 233cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The exact power and torque output for the Indian market are yet to be disclosed by Kawasaki India. However, it's worth noting that the non-road-legal version, the KLX 230R S, generates around 19hp and 20.6Nm of torque.

A lowered seat height

The KLX 230 S is expected to be introduced in India with a lower seat height of 830mm, compared to the global model's 884mm. This feature is crucial for Indian customers as seat height and accessibility significantly influence their purchasing decisions. However, the reduced seat height results in less suspension travel and ground clearance than the standard model.

Competition and expected launch

The KLX 230 S is set to compete against models like the Hero Xpulse 200 upon its launch, which is not expected before late 2024 or early 2025. The bike features a purpose-built perimeter frame and rides on a 21-18-inch spoked wheel combination, with a single disc brake on both ends with ABS. If competitively priced, it could become popular in the Indian market.

Compliance and features for the Indian market

To comply with Indian regulations, the KLX 230 S's engine will need to be BS6 compliant. The bike will also feature ABS, although it's unclear whether a single/dual-channel system will be offered. The motorcycle is relatively simple overall, with a digital screen that is unlikely to be Bluetooth-compatible. Given Kawasaki's successful localization efforts with models like Ninja 300 and W175, the KLX 230 S is expected to carry an attractive price tag of around ₹2 lakh or possibly even lower.