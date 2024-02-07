Vishal to not join Tamil Nadu politics anytime soon

Vishal quashes media reports about joining politics; shares statement

What's the story Ever since Thalapathy Vijay announced his foray into Tamil Nadu politics, several reports have been hinting at other actors' entry into politics. Reports were rife that Vishal was considering joining politics and now the actor has shared a statement quashing such media speculations. His statement read, "I have never expected political gains while indulging in welfare activities. If nature demands, then I will not hesitate to speak for the people in future."

Statement

Vishal expressed his wish to focus on the Devi Foundation

Vishal emphasized his dedication to helping others through his fan club and the Devi Foundation, which operates in his mother's name. He stated, "With the aim of helping people as much as I can, from the beginning, I thought that my fan club should not be treated as an average club, but it should be run to benefit people." The actor also hinted at creating a welfare movement to make an impact in every district.

Trivia

Vishal's previous attempt to enter politics

Back in 2017, Vishal tried to enter electoral politics by running in the RK Nagar by-poll election. However, his nomination was rejected because he had only eight valid proposers, two short of the required number. Currently, Vishal is busy filming his upcoming movie Rathnam and remains focused on his welfare activities and fan club.