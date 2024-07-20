In short Simplifying... In short Director Anand Tiwari credits Karan Johar for the success of 'Bad Newz', stating that the film's catchy elements and the involvement of popular actors were due to Johar's influence.

Tiwari also shared his professional relationship with actor Vicky Kaushal, emphasizing their friendship and collaboration.

He noted that 'Bad Newz' is a departure from his previous works, drawing inspiration from the comedy and chaos of David Dhawan films. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Director Anand Tiwari has made his theatrical debut with 'Bad Newz'

Anand Tiwari reveals key reason why actors signed 'Bad Newz'

By Isha Sharma 09:56 am Jul 20, 202409:56 am

What's the story Director Anand Tiwari has made his theatrical debut with Bad Newz, a comedy starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. The plot revolves around a woman who becomes pregnant with twins fathered by two different men, an intriguing concept known as heteropaternal superfecundation. "I loved the draft that Ishita [Moitra, writer] wrote," said Tiwari about the unique storyline. He also underlined producer Karan Johar's contribution to the project.

Anticipation

Tiwari's gratitude toward Johar; expectations for 'Bad Newz'

The director also expressed his delight at the popularity of the film's hit song Tauba Tauba, attributing its success and other catchy elements of the film to Johar. "Everything that's catchy about the film comes from Karan Johar," Tiwari stated. "He has given me the biggest theatrical debut I could've imagined. Getting Karan Aujla [singer] was his call; all the actors came because of him." "When someone trusts you this whole-heartedly, you want to do the best you can."

Collaboration

Tiwari's working relationship with Kaushal

The director, who previously worked with actor Vicky Kaushal in Love Per Square Foot, described their professional relationship. "On set, Vicky is my actor, and when we call it a wrap, we are friends," he said. " I have worked all my life with close friends. I never take the fact that I am Vicky's friend for granted. He needs space and time, and as his collaborator, I give him that."

Script evolution

Tiwari's 'Bad Newz' inspiration and previous works

Bad Newz marks a departure from Tiwari's previous OTT offerings such as Love Per Square Foot (2018), Bandish Bandits (2020), and Maja Ma (2022). "I find bhasad very entertaining," Tiwari told Mid-Day, referring to the comedy and chaos in his films. "We grew up on David Dhawan films. Messed-up relationships give Bad Newz a tonality that goes beyond the central topic. "