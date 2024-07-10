In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite a box office dip, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is nearing ₹550 crore in its debut week, with significant earnings from various language versions.

The film has also made a splash in North America, becoming the highest-grossing South Indian film there.

'Kalki 2898 AD's box office decline

'Kalki 2898 AD' nears ₹550 crore despite box office dip

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:17 pm Jul 10, 202401:17 pm

What's the story The blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, saw a significant drop in its box office collection on its second Monday. Sacnilk reported that the movie's earnings fell further, this time to single digits (for the first time), earning ₹9 crore on Tuesday, a decrease of 13% from the previous day. Despite this decline, the film's total domestic collection has reached ₹529.45 crore to date.

Earnings breakdown

'Kalki 2898 AD' first week earnings and weekend rebound

In its debut week, Kalki 2898 AD raked in an impressive ₹414.85 crore. The film experienced a slight dip in earnings on the following Friday but bounced back over the weekend with a 100% increase on Saturday, earning ₹34.15 crore. This upward trend continued into Sunday with a further increase of 30%, bringing in ₹44.35 crore. However, the first Monday saw a significant drop of 76% to just over ₹10 crore.

Language-wise collection

'Kalki 2898 AD' earnings across various languages

The earnings of Kalki 2898 AD are divided across different languages. The Telugu version has garnered ₹250.25 crore to date, while the Hindi version has earned ₹224.65 crore. The Tamil version brought in ₹31 crore, the Kannada version made ₹4.25 crore, and the Malayalam version collected ₹19.3 crore so far.

International success

'Kalki 2898 AD' achieved record-breaking success in North America

As of July 8, Kalki 2898 AD had amassed a worldwide collection of ₹900 crore. The film has also made a significant impact in North America, where it became the highest-grossing South Indian film with collections reaching $16.2M. However, the latest worldwide figures have not been released by the makers yet.

Release shifts

'Kalki 2898 AD' impact on other film releases

Despite facing no major competition at the box office, Kalki 2898 AD has influenced other films to adjust their release dates. Notably, Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha shifted its release date due to the film's dominance. However, the continued downward trend of Kalki 2898 AD raises questions about its ability to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.