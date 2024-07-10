In brief Simplifying... In brief Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, in her directorial debut 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', has defended a controversial scene about menstruation, stating her aim was to inform and break societal taboos, not to offend.

Despite advice to exclude the scene, she insisted on its inclusion to accurately portray women's biological processes and promote understanding.

The film, available on Amazon Prime Video, explores women's empowerment through the lives of three women and two teenage girls, all named 'Sharma'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Director defends period stain scene in film

Tahira Kashyap defends controversial period scene in 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:14 pm Jul 10, 202401:14 pm

What's the story Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, the director of Sharmajee Ki Beti, has defended a scene in her film that portrays actual period blood stains. The film, available on Amazon Prime Video, features a character experiencing her period during a school lunch break, resulting in a visible red stain on her uniform. This depiction sparked backlash from some viewers who criticized it as being "against their culture" and demanded its removal.

Director's response

Director responded to criticism, standing by her creative decision

Kashyap Khurrana addressed the criticism in an interview with Mid-Day, stating her intention was not to offend but to inform in a way that would make viewers smile rather than cringe. She acknowledged the prejudice and patriarchy prevalent in society, attributing it as a product of circumstances. Despite being advised against including the scene, Kashyap Khurrana insisted on its inclusion, arguing for an accurate depiction of menstruation and breaking taboos.

Breaking taboos

She was told, 'Let's not have this scene'

Kashyap Khurrana emphasized the importance of accurately portraying women's physiology and biology in media. "I was told, 'Let's not have this scene.' I was like, 'No let's show it for what it is, it is a state, it is period.'" She stressed the need to sensitize boys toward women's biological processes to foster understanding, empathy, and appreciation. This stance comes as part of her broader effort to challenge societal taboos surrounding menstruation.

Directorial debut

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' marks Kashyap Khurrana's feature debut

Sharmajee Ki Beti, available on Amazon Prime Video, marks Kashyap Khurrana's feature debut as a director. The film delves into women's empowerment and the challenges they face, as seen through the lives of three middle-class women and two teenage girls, all named 'Sharma.' She has directed shorts before, one for Netflix's Feels Like Ishq anthology series.