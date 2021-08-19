'Sharmaji Ki Beti': Tahira Kashyap to make directorial feature debut

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 19, 2021, 08:30 pm

Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher to star in Tahira Kashyap's directorial

Tahira Kashyap has just announced that she is set to make her debut as a feature film director with the upcoming movie, Sharmaji Ki Beti. It will star Divya Dutta, Sakshi Tanwar and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles. Described as "a heart-warming and a slice of life comedy-drama," this flick is going to be backed by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. Here's more.

Details

All the three characters' surnames will be Sharma

According to Kashyap's online post, the film is going to focus on the experiences of middle-class yet modern women. From fantasies to heartbreak, it promises to deliver the full package. As all the three characters will share the titular surname, the story is said to be relatable to "Gen Z, Millennials and Boomers across the world, represented by the various Sharmas in the film."

Quote

'Feeling so numb': Kashyap on her debut

Along with her movie announcement, the writer/director also thanked her team "on and off camera" with a long caption on Instagram. Kashyap mentioned that the story is close to her heart and life. "Feeling so numb! Can't believe it's finally happening I feel only gratitude," her caption read. Her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana too shared the post and just wrote, "Her debut film."

Reaction

Ekta Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna congratulate her on social media

The 38-year-old breast cancer survivor has been receiving many congratulatory comments on the social media post from several celebrities, such as Aparshakti Khurana, Neha Dhupia, Sonali Bendre, Karenvir Bohra and Nupur Sanon. While Ekta Kapoor gave multiple heart emojis with a comment saying, "wowwwww fantastic," Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Hurrah." "Congratulations Tahira have the best time telling this story. Lots of love," said Dia Mirza.

Instagram Post

Check out Kashyap's full post here

Projects

Kashyap directed the 'Quaranteen Crush' portion in 'Feels Like Ishq'

Although Sharmaji Ki Beti is Kashyap's debut as a feature film director, she has helmed several short films and anthology portions in the past. Her recent directorial was an episode from the Netflix anthology series, Feels Like Ishq (Quaranteen Crush). Previously, she has directed projects, like Toffee (2018) and Neena Gupta-starrer Pinni (part of a 2020 anthology, Zindagi inShort, that comprised seven short films).