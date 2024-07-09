In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite a dip in box office collections, the multi-lingual film 'Kalki 2898 AD' has managed to join the ₹900 crore club, becoming the 10th Indian movie to achieve this feat.

The Hindi version outperformed the original Telugu one, and the film also saw contributions from Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions.

However, the film's occupancy rate in the Telugu market has seen a decline.

Box office collection drop for 'Kalki'

'Kalki 2898 AD' sees sharp decline in box office collection

What's the story The science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, witnessed a significant drop of over 74.41% in its box office collection on the second Monday, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk. After a successful second weekend with a total domestic nett collection of ₹78.5 crore, the film's earnings plummeted to ₹11.35 crore on Monday. This downturn has sparked concerns for the filmmakers about reaching their target of ₹1,000 crore worldwide.

Language performance

'Kalki 2898 AD' Hindi edition outperformed original Telugu version

The Hindi edition of Kalki 2898 AD surpassed the original Telugu version, earning ₹6.5 crore compared to the latter's ₹3.5 crore. The Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of the film also contributed to the box office collection with earnings of ₹70 lakh, ₹50 lakh, and ₹15 lakh, respectively. Despite a strong performance in multiple languages, Kalki's overall earnings remain notably lower than other top-grossing Indian films.

Occupancy rate

'Kalki 2898 AD' occupancy rate dropped in Telugu market

On Monday, the 2D version of Kalki 2898 AD saw an overall occupancy rate of 23.72% in the Telugu market. The day started with a morning show occupancy of 16.03%, which increased to 22.69% in the afternoon and peaked at 29.13% during evening shows. However, the night shows experienced a decline, recording an occupancy rate of only 27.02%.

Milestone achievement

'Kalki 2898 AD' joined ₹900 crore club despite downturn

Despite the significant drop in box office haul, Kalki 2898 AD managed to cross another milestone. Vyjayanthi Films announced on Monday that the film has entered the ₹900 crore club. This achievement makes it only the 10th Indian movie to surpass this mark. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in key roles, adding star power to its cast.