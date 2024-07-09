In brief Simplifying... In brief In the reality show 'BB OTT', Vishal Pandey clarified his controversial comment about Kritika, stating he meant she was "wife material".

This followed a heated incident where Armaan slapped Pandey after misunderstanding his admiration for Kritika.

Vishal Pandey clarifies controversial statement about Kritika Malik

'BB OTT': Vishal clarifies 'bhabhi pasand hai' comment about Kritika

11:01 am Jul 09, 2024

What's the story In the Monday episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Vishal Pandey clarified his previous controversial statement about Kritika Malik, second wife of Armaan Malik. The comment, which praised Kritika's good looks, sparked a significant dispute within and outside the house. The disagreement escalated when Payal Malik, Armaan's first wife, supposedly exposed Vishal's intention during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, leading to a physical altercation between Armaan and Pandey.

Emotional stance

'That incident is continuously playing on my mind...'

Talking to Sana Makbul, Pandey revisited the fight and expressed his emotional turmoil over the incident, stating "Mei andar se bohot heavy ho gaya (emotions have piled up in me)." He further said, "Sab maaf lekin voh ek incident mere dimaag mei ghum rha hai continuously. Mei jitna bhi try kar rha hu dimaag divert karne ka, aaye hi jaa rha hai (That incident is continuously playing on my mind. No matter how much I try...it keeps coming back)."

Misinterpretation discussed

Pandey revealed 'he could've hit Armaan back'

Pandey discussed how his words might've been misconstrued during this conversation with Makbul. He acknowledged that if Armaan's family took issue with his statement, it may have come across inappropriately. When Makbul told Pandey to understand Armaan's anger, he said, "I totally do. I could have created a scene." When Naezy inquired if he would have hit Armaan, Pandey revealed, "I would have hit Armaan...It's good that everyone stopped me because I wasn't in my senses for 10 minutes."

Statement clarification

Clarifying statement about Kritika

In a later conversation, Pandey clarified his earlier statement about Kritika. He explained that when he said "Bhabhi pasand hai (He liked bhabhi)" he meant it in a way that she is a complete "wife material." He elaborated on her qualities saying, "Voh sushil hai, sundar hai (She is beautiful, gentle)." The episode concluded with Pandey, Makbul, and Lovekesh Kataria discussing the nomination task.

Controversy

Recap: Here's what the slap incident was all about!

The dispute began when Pandey expressed his admiration for Kritika to fellow contestant Kataria in secrecy, saying, "Kritika bhabhi mujhe bohut acchi lagti hai (I like Kritika bhabhi a lot)." The evicted contestant, Payal criticized Pandey's remarks during her visit to the house, saying, "You're talking about a mother and a wife...What you said about Kritika is wrong." Armaan confronted Pandey about the issue, leading to a heated exchange of words, and therefore, Armaan ended up slapping Pandey.