In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite recent criticism, fans have rallied behind Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, praising his acting skills and significant contributions to cinema.

They highlighted his four National Film Awards and successful roles in films like Singham, Drishyam, and Shaitaan, the latter being the highest-grossing Indian horror film on Netflix.

Devgn's supporters eagerly await his next release, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Ajay Devgn declared 'expressionless': Fans defend star after acting critique

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:53 am Jul 09, 202410:53 am

What's the story Renowned Indian actor Ajay Devgn recently faced criticism on Twitter for being "expressionless," leading to a surge of support from his fans. The controversy was sparked by a tweet from user @mastanified, who unfavorably compared Devgn to other Bollywood A-listers like the Khans and Akshay Kumar. The tweet stated, "Ajay Devgn got to be the worst actor from his generation with no aura that's why he didn't reach real stardom like the Khans or even Akshay Kumar."

Fans respond

Fans defend Devgn, highlight his contributions to cinema

Devgn's fans were swift in defending their favorite actor, emphasizing his significant contributions to cinema and his nuanced performances. One fan responded, "Bro he acts good. Loved him in Singham, Drishyam, and Shaitaan," referencing some of Devgn's most acclaimed roles. Another supporter compared Devgn's box office performance to Kumar's, stating, "Ajay Devgn is a way bigger star than Akshay Kumar just compare their box office numbers."

Awards spotlight

Devgn's National Awards highlighted amidst criticism

Supporters also highlighted Devgn's impressive achievement of winning four National Film Awards. A fan commented, "4 times national award winner hai Ajay. In terms of acting he is far superior." Another supporter added, "Ajay Devgn ek brilliant actor h no doubt aajkal ke baccho ko ye sab nhi pta (Ajay is a brilliant actor but the kids nowadays don't know this)." Despite some users agreeing with the critique, the majority rallied behind Devgn.

Career overview

Devgn's recent release garnered attention

Devgn's career, which began with Phool Aur Kante in 1991, includes powerful performances in films such as Zakhm, Kacche Dhaage, Omkara, Golmaal, and the Singham series. His recent role in the horror film Shaitaan became the highest-grossing Indian horror film of all time on Netflix. Fans are now eagerly awaiting his upcoming release, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.