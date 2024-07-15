In short Simplifying... In short At the Anant-Radhika wedding, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen laughing with Hrithik Roshan, despite making separate entrances.

Anant-Radhika wedding: Aishwarya-Abhishek caught laughing with Hrithik after posing separately

What's the story The lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant attracted a host of Bollywood celebrities and international dignitaries. Among the attendees were Abhishek Bachchan and his actor-wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whose separate arrivals sparked interest. Rai Bachchan arrived with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, while Bachchan was accompanied by his parents and sister's family. Their separate entrances fueled rumors of a possible rift within the Bachchan family. However, something unexpected occurred inside the venue.

Bachchans reunited inside venue, quelling rift rumors

Despite their separate entrances, a viral video from the wedding showed Bachchan and Rai Bachchan sitting together during the ceremony with their daughter. The couple was seen sharing a laugh with fellow actor Hrithik Roshan. Additionally, a candid photo of Rai Bachchan standing next to a seated Bachchan and Aaradhya has also gone viral, further quelling rift rumors. However, netizens are still confused as to why the former Miss World made a separate entrance at the wedding.

Take a look at this viral video

What this 'separate entry' was all about?

In a video clip, Amitabh Bachchan led his family to the designated picture area, joined by his wife Jaya Bachchan. The iconic couple briefly posed for the paparazzi, with Amitabh signaling for the rest of the family to join. Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, her husband Nikhil Nanda, and their children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda joined in for the grand Bachchan family picture. However, the absence of Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya raised eyebrows.

Rai Bachchan was missing from the family picture!

Later, Rai Bachchan and her 12-year-old made a fashionable entrance at the event. The pair greeted legendary actor Rekha before posing for photographers. To note, there has been intense speculation surrounding Abhishek-Aishwarya's marriage‚ though the couple has consistently chosen not to address it directly. In January, Bachchan added fuel to rumors by sharing a post about failure: "The fear of failing will destroy your dreams. Learning from failure will build your dreams." They tied the knot in 2007.

Meanwhile, who wore what during the ceremony?

At the wedding, Rai Bachchan was seen in a stunning red anarkali suit, complemented by a chunky emerald necklace and maangtika. Her daughter looked adorable in a green suit with a simple maangtika. Meanwhile, Bachchan wore a regal golden sherwani with white trousers, completing the family's elegant appearance at the grand event. Apart from the Bachchan family, the guest list also included TV stars Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe, Nigerian rapper Rema, and former UK PM Tony Blair.