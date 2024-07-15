Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya set for 'ghar wapasi' after Europe robbery
Popular television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are preparing to return to India following a recent robbery in Florence, Italy. The couple's passports, important documents, and cash were stolen from their parked car outside a resort during their European tour. Despite the unfortunate event, they managed to stay positive and sought help from the Indian Embassy. Fortunately, now all is well.
Couple thanked supporters on social media
Tripathi and Dahiya shared their experience on social media on Sunday, posting a picture with their Emergency Certificate issued by the authorities. They expressed gratitude to their fans and the Indian Embassy for swift assistance. "Heading to Bharat soon. We want to thank 'You' for your overwhelming love and support. A big thanks to the Indian Embassy for making our 'Ghar Wapasi' possible," they wrote.
Robbery incident occurred during Florence exploration
During the robbery, their car was broken into, resulting in the loss of passports, important documents, ₹10 lakh, and other belongings. The Indian Embassy in Italy promptly responded to their situation by issuing the necessary documents to facilitate their return to India. On the work front, Tripathi is known for projects such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Diya Aur Baati Hum, while Dahiya is recognized for YHM and Qayamat Ki Raat. They have been married since 2016.