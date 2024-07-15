In short Simplifying... In short Indian TV stars Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are set to return home after a distressing robbery in Europe.

The couple lost passports, important documents, and ₹10 lakh during a car break-in while exploring Florence.

The couple lost passports, important documents, and ₹10 lakh during a car break-in while exploring Florence.

Thanks to the swift assistance of the Indian Embassy in Italy, they were issued emergency certificates, facilitating their 'ghar wapasi' or homecoming.

After being robbed in Florence, Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya are set to return India

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya set for 'ghar wapasi' after Europe robbery

By Isha Sharma 11:09 am Jul 15, 202411:09 am

What's the story Popular television actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are preparing to return to India following a recent robbery in Florence, Italy. The couple's passports, important documents, and cash were stolen from their parked car outside a resort during their European tour. Despite the unfortunate event, they managed to stay positive and sought help from the Indian Embassy. Fortunately, now all is well.

Public update

Couple thanked supporters on social media

Tripathi and Dahiya shared their experience on social media on Sunday, posting a picture with their Emergency Certificate issued by the authorities. They expressed gratitude to their fans and the Indian Embassy for swift assistance. "Heading to Bharat soon. We want to thank 'You' for your overwhelming love and support. A big thanks to the Indian Embassy for making our 'Ghar Wapasi' possible," they wrote.

Unfortunate event

Robbery incident occurred during Florence exploration

During the robbery, their car was broken into, resulting in the loss of passports, important documents, ₹10 lakh, and other belongings. The Indian Embassy in Italy promptly responded to their situation by issuing the necessary documents to facilitate their return to India. On the work front, Tripathi is known for projects such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Diya Aur Baati Hum, while Dahiya is recognized for YHM and Qayamat Ki Raat. They have been married since 2016.