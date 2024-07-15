In short Simplifying... In short Rapper Wiz Khalifa was detained in Romania for possessing over 18 grams of cannabis during a performance at the Beach Please! festival.

After his release, Khalifa apologized on social media, stating he meant no disrespect to Romania and promised to return without any illicit substances.

The rapper is known for his work in projects like Duncanville, The Masked Singer, and The After Party.

Wiz Khalifa arrested for drug possession, released later

Rapper Wiz Khalifa detained in Romania for cannabis possession, apologizes

By Isha Sharma 11:00 am Jul 15, 2024

What's the story American rapper Wiz Khalifa was arrested over the weekend in Romania on charges of illegal drug possession. The incident occurred at a music festival in the Costinesti resort, Constanta county, where Khalifa was performing. Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors DIICOT reported that Khalifa had "over 18gm of cannabis (risk drug)" and consumed additional cannabis onstage. Reportedly, Khalifa has previously rapped about smoking marijuana in his lyrics and has also endorsed legal cannabis brands.

The festival was promoting an anti-drug campaign

DICOT said, "During a performance at a music festival held in the resort of Costinesti, the accused was found to have possessed more than 18 grammes of cannabis and to have consumed (on stage) another quantity in the form of a handmade cigarette." Per media reports, cannabis possession in Romania can lead to upto a 10-year punishment in prison. The Beach Please! festival, where he was performing, was reportedly the site of an anti-drug campaign backed by YouTuber Andrei Selaru.

Khalifa apologized after his release from custody

Following his release, Khalifa issued an apology via social media. He wrote on X, "Last nights show was amazing. I didn't mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time." On the work front, Khalifa has been associated with projects such as Duncanville, The Masked Singer, and The After Party.