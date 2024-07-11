In short Simplifying... In short Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, while on a trip to Europe, were robbed of ₹10 lakh, passports, and other valuables from their parked car.

Local authorities and the embassy were unable to assist due to lack of CCTV footage and being closed for the day, respectively.

Stranded without cash or identification, the couple is now seeking urgent help from the Indian embassy for temporary passports and financial aid to return to India.

Celebrity couple robbed during European vacation

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya lose ₹10 lakh, passports in European robbery

By Isha Sharma 02:42 pm Jul 11, 202402:42 pm

What's the story Renowned Indian television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were robbed of their belongings, including passports and wallets, during a trip to Europe. The stolen items, valued at approximately ₹10 lakh ($13,000), encompassed all the shopping they had done on their trip. The incident occurred in Florence while the couple was celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.

Theft discovery

Couple discovered theft after returning to their parked car

Dahiya revealed in an interview with Times of India that they discovered the theft upon returning to their parked car after viewing a property. "We were shocked to find that the car had been broken into, and our passports, wallets, money, shopping, and all our valuable items were gone," he said. "Everything about this trip has been incredible, except for this incident."

Assistance attempts

Local authorities, embassy were unable to assist

Dahiya reported that attempts to seek help from local police were unsuccessful. "We tried contacting the local police, but they dismissed our case, saying that without CCTV cameras in that specific area, they can't help us," he explained. The couple also attempted to reach out to the embassy but found it closed for the day.

Embassy assistance

Stranded couple seeks help from Indian Embassy

Currently stranded without cash or identification documents, Tripathi and Dahiya are urgently seeking help from the Indian embassy. "We are in a small town near Florence. The hotel staff has been kind and helpful to us. But we are stuck without any cash and urgently need the embassy's assistance." "We require temporary passports and substantial help from the embassy to get back to India, as we have nothing with us."

Twitter Post

Here's Tripathi's plea for help