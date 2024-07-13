Anant-Radhika's wedding: Aishwarya avoids joint appearance with Bachchan family
The lavish wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant—which took place on Friday—saw the entire Bachchan family in attendance, including Abhishek Bachchan. However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the family. While the Bachchans posed together, Rai and her daughter chose to capture their own moment. This decision sparked confusion among fans, with one tweeting, "Why Aishwarya is always alone with her Daughter & rest of the family members together?"
It was a perfect 'imperfect' family picture!
In a video clip, Amitabh Bachchan led his family to the designated picture area, joined by his wife Jaya Bachchan. The iconic couple briefly posed for the paparazzi, with Amitabh signaling for the rest of the family to join. Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, her husband Nikhil Nanda, and their children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda joined in for the grand Bachchan family picture. However, the absence of Rai raised eyebrows.
Rai's separate entry further fueled divorce rumors
Later, Rai and her 12-year-old daughter made a fashionable entrance at the event. The pair greeted legendary actor Rekha before posing for photographers. For the occasion, the Dhoom 2 actor wore a red anarkali suit with an aesthetic emerald necklace and maangtika, while Aaradhya looked splendid in a green suit with a simple maangtika. Their separate appearance from the rest of the Bachchan family fueled ongoing divorce rumors, which have been making headlines for a while.
Take a look at the videos
When Abhishek added fuel to the separation rumors
There has been intense speculation surrounding Abhishek and Rai's marriage‚ though the couple has consistently chosen not to address it directly. In January, Abhishek added fuel to separation rumors by sharing a post about failure: "The fear of failing will destroy your dreams. Learning from failure will build your dreams." Around the same time, Shweta posted a cryptic note without naming anyone: "Words are events, they do things, change things." The couple tied the knot in 2007.
Global celebrities attended Ambani-Merchant wedding
Meanwhile, the Ambani-Merchant's wedding was a star-studded event, attended by celebrities from around the world. Notable attendees included Kim Kardashian, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and renowned Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The groom, Anant, is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, while the bride, Radhika, hails from a pharmaceutical dynasty and is the daughter of Viren Merchant.