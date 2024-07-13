In short Simplifying... In short Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher, a couple for 12 years and parents to two kids, recently tied the knot in a private ceremony in Anguilla.

Eddie Murphy ties the knot with Paige Butcher in Anguilla (Photo: 'PEOPLE')

Eddie Murphy weds Paige Butcher in intimate ceremony in Anguilla

What's the story Renowned Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy married his long-time partner, Australian model Paige Butcher, on Tuesday, revealed media portal PEOPLE. The couple held their wedding in Anguilla, inviting only a select group of family and close friends. PEOPLE ﻿magazine shared the first photos of the newlyweds, both dressed in white for their special day. Butcher wore a lace gown by Mira Zwillinger while Murphy donned a white Brioni suit. Congratulations to the couple!

Murphy and Butcher: A 12-Year love story

Murphy and Butcher have been a couple for 12 years, having gotten engaged in September 2018. They are parents to two children: Izzy Oona, born in 2016, and Max Charles, born shortly after their engagement in 2018. This marks the second marriage for Murphy; his first was to Nicole Murphy from 1993 to 2006.

Murphy's professional endeavors continue to thrive

In addition to his recent wedding, Murphy has also been making news for his professional pursuits. DreamWorks Animation recently announced the development of the fifth installment of their hit movie franchise Shrek, set for release in July 2026. Furthermore, Murphy confirmed that his beloved character Donkey will be featured in a spinoff. He is also known for Dolemite Is My Name and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.