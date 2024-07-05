Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony: Salman Khan-Ranveer Singh to perform
Per multiple media reports, Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh are confirmed to perform at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday night. The event is part of the pre-wedding festivities leading up to their wedding on July 12. The sangeet will be held at Mumbai's famed Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).
Khan and Singh performed at the earlier events, too
The details of the songs they will perform remain undisclosed. Notably, this isn't their first appearance at an Ambani event; both actors also performed during pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat's Jamnagar earlier this year. Khan, in particular, took everyone by surprise when he danced with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The sangeet night, themed "Radhika & Anant's Celebration of Hearts," promises surprise dance numbers from both families.
Justin Bieber, other celebrities to perform at Ambani-Merchant sangeet
The sangeet night won't just feature Bollywood stars. International pop sensation Justin Bieberarrived in India on Friday to perform exclusively at the event. He is reportedly being paid ₹83 crore for his performance. In addition, Punjabi singing sensations Badshah and Karan Aujla will also entertain the audience. Other celebrities expected to dance include Meezaan, Veer Pahariya, and Janhvi Kapoor.