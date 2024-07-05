In brief Simplifying... In brief In the finale of 'Mirzapur' Season 3, Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi, kills Sharad Shukla, revealing a plot driven by CM Madhuri Yadav's blackmail.

Yadav's deal with Kaleen involves reuniting with his family, taking revenge on Guddu Pandit, and eradicating crime from Purvanchal.

'Mirzapur' Season 3 dropped on Amazon Prime Video on Friday

'Mirzapur' Season 3: Ending and explosive post-credit scene explained

What's the story The highly anticipated third season of the Amazon Prime Video show Mirzapur, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, has concluded with a violent narrative. Despite the absence of Divyenndu's character Munna Bhaiya, the season, which dropped on Friday, has mostly been well-received by fans and critics. The storyline primarily revolved around Ali Fazal's character Guddu Pandit and his descent into madness. What happened in the end and what does that post-credit scene mean? Spoilers ahead.

Pankaj Tripathi's character takes center stage in finale

In the season finale, Pankaj Tripathi's character, Kaleen Bhaiya, emerged as the central figure. After being saved and cared for by Sharad Shukla (Anjum Sharma), Kaleen promises him the throne of Mirzapur while Guddu Pandit is incarcerated for Robin's (Priyanshu Painyuli) murder. However, in a shocking twist during a meeting of all baahubalis, Kaleen shoots Sharad dead as he approaches the throne.

CM Madhuri Yadav's blackmailing unveiled as motive

The motive behind Kaleen Bhaiya's shocking act of killing Sharad was revealed to be CM Madhuri Yadav's (Isha Talwar) blackmail. She offered Kaleen a deal to reunite with his family and take revenge on Guddu Pandit, provided he ensured Sharad did not acquire control of Mirzapur or Purvanchal. It is suggested that Yadav also asked Kaleen to kill the remaining baahubalis to avenge her father's murder and eradicate crime from Purvanchal.

Post-credit scene hints at intriguing twist in 'Mirzapur'

The post-credit scene introduces an unexpected twist with the return of former Kaleen Bhaiya loyalist, Maqbool (Shaji Choudhary). Beena Tripathi's (Rasika Dugal) househelp/confidante is seen meeting Maqbool in a field, suggesting Beena's potential plan to overthrow Kaleen Bhaiya and claim the throne of Mirzapur. This development hints at a significant role for Maqbool in Beena's plot against her husband in a potential fourth season.