Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated a grand 'dandiya' night as part of their pre-wedding festivities, with Merchant donning a purple lehenga and Ambani in a soft pink kurta.

The couple's wedding is set for July 12 at the Jio World Centre, following a series of events including a pre-wedding gala, a lavish cruise, a mameru ceremony, and an upcoming sangeet featuring a performance by Justin Bieber.

Anant Ambani's grand dandiya night celebration took place on Thursday

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's grand 'dandiya' night

By Isha Sharma 01:44 pm Jul 05, 2024

What's the story Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, along with his fiancee Radhika Merchant, recently celebrated a grand dandiya night. The event was hosted by Kokilaben Ambani in Mumbai on Thursday. Several celebrities including Manushi Chhillar, Meezaan Jafri, Shikhar Pahariya, and Veer Pahariya graced the occasion. Images from the event reveal a decoration theme reminiscent of an ISKCON temple featuring three idols of Radha Krishna and guests adorned in bright ethnic attire.

Event highlights

Couple's attire and performances highlight the 'dandiya' night

Merchant was seen in a stunning purple lehenga complemented by a bandhani dupatta, while Ambani chose a floral printed soft pink kurta set. The couple posed for photos with Kokilaben and a group of classical dancers who performed at the event. Images from the night show the bride-to-be completing her look with diamond jewellery including a choker, earrings, and kadas. The groom's attire was equally eye-catching, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the celebration.

Wedding countdown

'Sangeet' on Friday night, wedding on July 12

The dandiya night is a part of their pre-wedding festivities, leading up to their wedding on July 12 at the Jio World Centre. The celebrations started in March with a pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar, followed by a lavish cruise last month. Earlier this month, a mameru ceremony was also organized. Their sangeet will take place on Friday, where international pop icon Justin Bieber will perform.